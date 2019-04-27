What Brexit means for the pound

According to FXCM: Market Insights, the June 2016 vote in favour of Brexit created utter chaos for the British pound, comparable only to the immediate aftermath of World War II or Black Wednesday (September 16, 1992, when a collapse in the pound sterling forced Britain to withdraw from the European Exchange Rate Mechanism).

Subsequently, the transition process has been a roller-coaster ride for the currency. Crunch Time, an article published in The Economist (August 2018), pointed out that of 140-odd currencies tracked by the data provider Bloomberg, the pound sterling has depreciated ...