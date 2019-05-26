What constitutes a good UBI?

The idea of Universal Basic Income (UBI) seems to have made a permanent entry into the Indian policy lexicon. The NDA government took its first step with PM-KISAN and the Congress manifesto promised Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY).

Telangana and Odisha have had their own cash transfer programmes for a while and Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, West Bengal and Jharkhand might have their variants soon. UBI in its textbook avatar rests on three pillars — it is unconditional and universal, and involves a fixed amount of cash transfer. Developed eco­nomies including the US, Canada and Finland have run ...