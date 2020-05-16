What it will take to live with the virus

There is belated realisation among health experts, policymakers and elected representatives that the SARS Coronavirus type 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is here to stay. It will continue to cause the Covid-19 disease seasonally and sporadically until we get a vaccine, which will, even by optimistic estimates, take two years at least to be tested, cleared and mass produced.

This means the strategy to fight the war must change. We will still need some protective measures. What would these measures look like? Fear of the disease and stigma associated with it has led to anxiety, social disharmony and a ...