What the world must not learn from Australia

In the aftermath of Pokhran II , the United States went to town investigating those who could have been guilty of exporting “dual-use” technology from America. Many Indians and non-resident Indians in the global IT industry faced questions.

You need high-end computers for all sorts of military purposes, including encrypted communications, decryption of encoded messages, and weapon design. The generation of weather forecasts and the simulation of nuclear explosions also requires supercomputers. India developed the Param precisely because it was denied Cray supercomputers. ...