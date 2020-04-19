What will be the new normal?

I would dare to say: Covid-19 is the most tumultuous, most catastrophic, and the most defining epoch of our lifetime. I cannot think of anything else which has happened with such speed — from the end of December last year, when the first cases were reported in China, to the middle of April, when an estimated one-third of the world’s population is locked in their homes.

This crisis has no precedent — there is no rulebook that tells governments what to do; how to shut down economies; and, when to re-open them. The virus is a mutant — it jumped from its animal host to ...