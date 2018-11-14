When Flipkart is truly Walmart

Some called it a case of corporate rivalry, others a clean-up act by a multinational taking full control of the business, and then there were those who explained the “serious personal misconduct” as an episode of sexual assault in the season of #metoo.

It’s another matter that this alleged harassment case did not break out on social media and it was reported to the company long before the Indian edition of #metoo went viral. Neither Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce poster boy founded by the two Bansals, nor its new owner American major Walmart elaborated on what the ...