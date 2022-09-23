JUST IN
5G future: Another turning point for telecom
The spectacle of the king and the cheetahs
Regulating Digital India
India@100: What's ahead for urbanisation?
What should India's FTA agenda be?
Going with the flow: Oil and gas exploration in India
Harnessing Gati Shakti, National Logistics Policy for closer regional ties
Haryana's stormy labour markets
Say on pay: Is your company's CEO worth it?
Dematerialisation: A digital revolution in Indian finance
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Best of BS Opinion: New telecom bill, Populist Jharkhand govt, and more
Business Standard

When it comes to secessionism, identity trumps economic development

India, aware of the separate identities problem, tried to solve it 72 years ago through articles 370-72 of the Constitution. That success should not be challenged by trying to forge a single identity

Topics
Kashmir valley | Jammu and Kashmir | Britain

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan 

Follow this columnist
T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan

It has been an article of faith in India that economic development is the best way of "winning the hearts and minds" of the Muslim people of the Kashmir valley. Give them jobs, roads, schools, colleges, hospitals etc., and they will start loving India.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kashmir valley

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 09:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.