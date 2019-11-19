When movies met streaming video

This Sunday saw the release of the third season of The Crown, an award-winning original series from Netflix. Olivia Colman takes on the mantle of Queen Elizabeth II played brilliantly by Claire Foy in the first two seasons.

The journey of UK’s reigning monarch begins with the young Elizabeth who stands her ground when it comes to marrying the man she loves but stumbles in her first few encounters as queen. As she learns to handle prime ministers like Winston Churchill or oversee the Suez-crisis, the toll that being queen takes on her marriage and her relationship with her sister is ...