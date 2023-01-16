JUST IN
2022: A very unusual year
Business Standard

When shareholders don't buy the numbers

Last month, the resolution to approve the accounts of a direct-to-home service provider was defeated for third time. Regulations need to provide direction regarding the way forward in such instances

Topics
shareholding | Indian companies

Amit Tandon 

Follow this columnist
Amit Tandon

Indian regulations give limited discretion to the board for decision-making. This is seen from the list of items on which shareholders are expected to vote — from director appointments, to raising money, to allowing companies to send documents to shareholders using a courier. How does this translate into practice? Once a resolution is placed before shareholders, apart from a few voicing their dissent, it is usually approved, with the execution left to the discretion of company management.

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 22:17 IST

