Who actually voted in Delhi?

It is not surprising that pollsters got the Delhi Assembly elections right. The biggest problem with Indian polling is the conversion of vote share into seats.

Even if the sample is representative and the data reliable, this is an intractable problem: Multiparty elections are often won by less than the statistical margin of error. Delhi was a two-horse race with margins comfortably in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Congress (INC) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) played spoiler in only about eight seats out of 70 where they polled more votes than the winning ...