Who will monitor the stimulus schemes?

The announcement of a self-reliant India and a large stimulus programme for the economy amounting to Rs 20 trillion is commendable and bold. Truly, it can change the course of the nation. A commitment of 10 per cent of the gross domestic product is perhaps one of the largest in the world.

The programme sets up the direction and action plan for further reforms in the areas of corporatisationand privatisation. Some of the key focus areas where this stimulus package will be deployed have been well thought through and are targeting sectors that employ large numbers of people. All five ...