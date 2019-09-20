Why BJP wants Delhi polls advanced

The timing is crucial,” said a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “We need to have the election now”. He was talking about polls to the Delhi Assembly, due in January-February, 2020.

Last time in 2015, the election was completed on February 5 and the results were out by February 8. Arvind Kejriwal became the triumphant Chief Minister of Delhi with both the Congress and the BJP wringing their hands. This time, the BJP is clear: Kejriwal is no write-off and unless the party advances the elections by hook or by crook, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ...