Why is big tech flirting with Indian telcos?

The current lockdown has been manna from heaven for the technology and telecom sectors. With people working from home, video-conferencing to stay in touch with colleagues, family and friends, and relying on streaming services for entertainment and e-commerce for even the essentials, there seems to be a general consensus that digital is the future.
Despite the economic slowdown, technology and telecom sectors stood tall with data consumption going up by 12-15 per cent during the lockdown. Most companies have had to revaluate how they do business and are investing in new technologies to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST Rs
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
Note: Subscription will be auto renewed, you may cancel any time in the future without any questions asked.
What you get?
ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL
- Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
- Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
- Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
- Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
- Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
- 18 years of archival data.
NOTE :
- The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
- Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
- To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
Note: Subscription will be auto renewed, you may cancel any time in the future without any questions asked.
What you get
ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL
- Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
- Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
- Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
- Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
- Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
NOTE :
- This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
- Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
- To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU