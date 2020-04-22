Why it may be a long haul

Horrors of the Covid-19 pandemic have bred myriad experts across print, television and Facebook. Only a handful are recognised epidemiologists.

Truth be told, therefore, while we are reading in editorial and op-ed pages about what needs to be done and where we are falling short, not enough of the material is founded on hard data and solid inferences, even if these were suitably caveated. For most of this piece, I shall put forward the international data collected by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center to share the patterns that have emerged. Towards the end, I will highlight some ...