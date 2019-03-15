Why no bankruptcy procedure for bleeding govt-owned enterprises?

One of the major reform initiatives of the outgoing government is the introduction of an effective bankruptcy process that—so far—has taken in only the private sector.

Why not subject government-owned companies to the transparency and clear-cut decision-making of the same or a similar bankruptcy process? Handing over the matter to a judicial body like a tribunal, with all parties getting a fair hearing, can remove the political sting involved in such sensitive decisions—and also enforce some rationality. Once we are past this electoral season, during which all promises ...