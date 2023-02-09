JUST IN
RBI's approach to help set stage for a soft landing
All governments are crony capitalists
Growth, Budget and macro balances
25 bps hike: No change in stance, par for the course
The idea of a board coach
Signs of a weakening public sector
Turning India into a green mobility hub
Unemployment rate falls, but still too high
Taxing times of a 'Confrontationist'
Short selling in US and India
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Best of BS Opinion: Retaining policy flexibility, crony capitalists, & more
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Why the govt shouldn't just privatise factories but infrastructure too

India should consider a reverse Build Operate Transfer (BOT) model wherein the government finances a project on the EPC basis, and then when it's ready, it auctions it off to the private sector

Topics
factories | government of India | infrastructure

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan 

Follow this columnist
T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan

Last week I wrote about how risk capital for building capital-intensive infrastructure wasn't a good idea because it can't absorb losses and that taxpayers should finance infrastructure.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on factories

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 09:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.