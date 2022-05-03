Why the judiciary is failing

Public intellectuals and media commentators profess a near religious belief in the “rule of law”, never mind that rules are made by the powerful and implemented in a system where those with resources can get them interpreted to their advantage.

This article, the first in a series of three, will seek to suggest that the rule of law is a necessary condition for the survival of civilised society, but it is not sufficient for the delivery of justice. This first piece will focus on the judiciary, especially the higher judiciary, the next one on police reforms, and the last one on ...