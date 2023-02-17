JUST IN
A 'truth' waiting to be told
Will a new, improved Coke Studio succeed?

Unlike Coke Studio Pakistan, the Indian format has struggled to make an impact. Its challenge will be to drum up some good music

Sandeep Goyal 

Sandeep Goyal

Coca-Cola is bringing back its global music property Coke Studio to India after a gap of eight years, and rebranding it as Coke Studio Bharat. The new season of Coke Studio will feature an amalgamation of over 50 artists from across India, especially the hinterlands. The platform will witness the coming together of this massive ocean of talent to create over 10 memorable tracks celebrating the roots of India.

