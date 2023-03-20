Will the global economy bend or break?

interest ratesThe global economy is currently riddled with contradictions. One part is well-known. That some financial institutions are under stress across both sides of the Atlantic, reflecting both idiosyncratic factors (inadequate risk management, failed restructurings) and systemic pressures (the sharp rise in interest rates over the last year coupled with loosening of regulations for mid-sized banks in the US). Frankly, that stress would emerge somewhere in the system was inevitable on the back of the most aggressive and synchronised global monetary tightening in four decades. Something somewhere was bound to eventually break. The question always was, where, and more pertinently, would it bring the system down with it? Thus far, regulators have jumped in aggressively to ring-fence islands of stress, provide generous regulatory and liquidity support, although risking moral hazard in the process. The idea to move quickly and expansively is understandable given worries about financial contagion and non-linear outcomes. But niggling concerns still remain. Is financial stress going to spread? Are US regional banks the canary in the coalmine? Where are the other vulnerabilities?
First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 22:16 IST
