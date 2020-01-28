Withdrawal symptoms

Realpolitik in the shape of the March 13 EU-India summit in Brussels may explain why the European Union has distanced itself from the six resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that have been submitted in the European Parliament by lawmakers from six political groups.

But the fact that both the European Parliament and the US Congress have thought fit to offer criticism of domestic Indian legislation — the criticisms include those of the reading down of Article 370 for Jammu & Kashmir — should offer the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership pause for thought. ...