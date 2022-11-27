JUST IN
WTO calls for free trade in goods to cope with climate change
Growing across nations and continents
Public Credit Registry: What's that?
What ails the investors & firms?
Smart fasteners are not just nuts and bolts
Magazine held liable for delayed delivery, made to pay Rs 1.5 lakh
A Gujarat gamble
'Moment marketing' with meaning
The game is lost
The 'traitor' trait in the Congress
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Growing across nations and continents
Business Standard

WTO calls for free trade in goods to cope with climate change

The WTO report argues that trade is part of the solution for achieving a low carbon, resilient, and just transition

Topics
WTO | World Trade Organization

TNC Rajagopalan 

TNC Rajagopalan

Last week, delegates from nearly 200 countries concluded two weeks of climate talks by agreeing to establish a fund that would help poor, vulnerable countries cope with climate disasters made worse by the greenhouse gases from rich countries. But, finance is only one part of the solution; a good trade policy framework is necessary to turn climate investment into climate transformation, says the World Trade Organization (WTO) in its World Trade Report 2022.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on WTO

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 23:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.