WTO calls for free trade in goods to cope with climate change

Last week, delegates from nearly 200 countries concluded two weeks of climate talks by agreeing to establish a fund that would help poor, vulnerable countries cope with climate disasters made worse by the greenhouse gases from rich countries. But, finance is only one part of the solution; a good trade policy framework is necessary to turn climate investment into climate transformation, says the World Trade Organization (WTO) in its World Trade Report 2022.
First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 23:28 IST
