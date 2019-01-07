2019 elections may keep markets nervous, bet on short- and medium-term debt

The year 2019 promises to be an eventful year for investors. The general election year was set in motion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his widely telecast interview on the first day of the year. The political tussle, leading up to the general elections in May, is surely going to get intense and, at times, acerbic.

Market observers and investment advisors believe the run-up to the elections and its results would have a huge bearing on how financial markets behave. In general, the investment community is averse to uncertainties.