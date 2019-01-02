Why using interest from debt investments for SIP is a flawed strategy

Companies are coming up attractive interest rates on non-convertible debentures (NCD) issues. M&M Financial services will be offering 9.05 – 9.5 per cent on its NCDs opening that will open on January 4.

Shriram Transport Finance issue that opens on January 7 will offer interest rates of 9.12-9.70 per cent. The rates vary with the tenure – longer the investment period, higher the interest rate offered. Interesting, some distributors are suggesting investors put money in such NCD issues, opt for a monthly payout of interest income and use the amount for a systematic ...