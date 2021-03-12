A quick and simple guide on tax compliance ahead of the March 31 deadline

March is an important month of the year when it comes to money matters. The last month of the financial year also has several income tax-related matters that you must look into, and which go beyond tax planning. Here are a few things you need to complete before March 31 to avoid penalties.

Advance tax (March 15): The last day of depositing the fourth instalment of advance tax (if you are liable to pay) for FY2020-21 is March 15. Suresh Surana, founder RSM India says, "Non-payment of advance tax would result in an additional interest burden. It is notable that there is no advance ...