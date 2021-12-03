A quick guide on financial planning for the wedding and life thereafter

An adage says a lot goes into making a marriage right. And the first step is getting the wedding right.

With the wedding season already in full swing, here are a few things to keep in minutes financially when tying the knot. Before the wedding: Even before getting married, it is a good idea to know the financial life of your partner. Kiran Telang, a Mumbai-based certified financial planner (CFP), and author of 'Mindful Retirement' and 'Moneywise-Perspectives for Women' says, "Before getting married, a discussion on financial views would help, including spending and ...