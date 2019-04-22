Affordability improves, but housing in India continues to be expensive

A recent study by real estate consultancy JLL India has found that housing has become more affordable across India’s major cities between 2011 and 2018 (see table). While the situation has indeed improved on a relative basis, housing in India continues to be expensive in absolute terms.

Hence, potential buyers need to watch out for the risk of over-leveraging. Three factors are responsible for the improvement in affordability. “Over the past five-six years, home prices have declined marginally, stagnated, or increased by at most 2 per cent annually. Over the same period, average ...