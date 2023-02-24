JUST IN
Buy comprehensive home insurance, with add-ons, for all-round protection
Alliance, Dunzo tie up to offer insurance to 20,000 delivery partners
Purchase policy only from an established insurance agent for good service
Choose a policy that needs pre-issuance medical test, say experts
Insurance execs to FM Sitharaman: Relax taxing high-value policies
For insurance cover against cancer, maintain high sum for hospitalisation
India set to become one of fastest growing insurance mkts: Economic Survey
Indian insurers may have to tackle pricey reinsurance amidst global crises
Insurance sector needs Rs 50,000 cr capital each year to double penetration
Budget 2023 wish list: Insurers seek hike in tax deduction limit
You are here: Home » PF Â» News Â» Insurance
Explainer: Are you eligible to opt for a higher pension from EPS?
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Buy comprehensive home insurance, with add-ons, for all-round protection

A standard policy is simpler and makes premium comparison across insurers easier

Topics
earthquakes | Personal Finance  | Home Insurance

Sarbajeet Sen 

home insurance

The pictures of destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria have shaken many. Frank Hoogerbeets, a Dutch researcher who predicted the series of massive earthquakes, says the India-Pakistan-Afghanistan region is also susceptible to such tremors.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on earthquakes

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 18:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.