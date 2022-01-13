Buying a term plan? Go by hard numbers while selecting a life insurer

When buying a term policy, zeroing in on the right insurer is not easy. A lot of hard-selling occurs. Agents highlight a variety of policy features that leave the buyer confused.

However, the key quality that one looks for in a term policy is that it will pay out the claim when it arises, and do so without delay. By using a few performance-related metrics, which you can obtain from the Insurance and Regulatory Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) recently published annual report for 2020-21, you can quickly zero in on the best insurers. Size of insurer The annual report ...