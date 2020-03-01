Coronavirus impact: Investors can buy good stocks but in limited quantities

On Monday, the market might open with a gap up (at a higher level) because there was aggressive selling before closing on Friday. But investors should not feel that the worst is over.

There could be some more pain before things get better,” says investment advisor Arun Kejriwal, summing up the market mood. With the Sensex crashing as much as 1,448 points on Friday despite aggressive buying by domestic institutional investors (net Rs 7,600 crore), stock markets are likely to be on the tenterhooks for some time. Over the week, the BSE Sensitive Index, or Sensex, lost a cumulative 7 ...