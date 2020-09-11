Digital health plan may make insurance products cheaper: Irdai member

The government's plan to create digital health profiles of citizens will benefit policyholders and insurers in better pricing of products, said a senior industry executive.

The National Digital Health Mission may even bring down the price of products. "The government has recently announced the National Digital Health Mission, and the insurers need to take advantage of this and encourage policyholders to share their health records on this platform. It will not only help the policyholders but also help the industry in better pricing the products,” said T L Alamelu, member non-life at Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai), at ASSOCHAM’s National E-Summit on

Health insurance products are calculated based on historical data. When insurance companies do not sufficient data while pricing products, it often leads to higher loss ratios. Most general insurance space companies are struggling to make underwriting profits, mainly due to pricing issues.

“This part may get corrected if policyholders share their health records on the platform. Policyholders will benefit out of this because pricing will become more realistic and probably it may come down also,” said Alamelu.





The Digital Health Mission aims at creating a digital health identity card that will have information like demographics, location, family, and contact details. The card will be used to identify persons, authenticate them, and threading their health records.

Alamelu said that due to the pandemic, the share of health insurance business in the Indian market has grown from 27 per cent to 30 per cent between March and July. Public awareness on the need for health insurance has improved in the past few months. This has resulted in the health insurance segment becoming the leading business segment for non-life insurance companies.



One testimony to that is, the Corona Kavach policy, which was launched on July 10, saw a huge demand initially, and even now week-on-week there is a 15 per cent growth in the Corona Kavach policy. While demand for health insurance policies is on the rise due to the pandemic, claims are also inching up. Reported claims for Covid-19 are nearing 200,000 and have already crossed the Rs 3,000 crore mark. Traditional health insurance claims are also on inching closer to pre-pandemic levels. This might pose problems for insurers going ahead.

has allowed insurers to issue e-policies, given the current situation. Experts said issuing electronic policies is a positive step considering the current pandemic situation and the challenges in issuing physical policy documents or proposal forms. This not only improves the turnaround time for policy issuance but also secures the policy documents electronically with the policyholder as well as the insurer.

Recently, also issued guidelines on including wellness and preventive features in health insurance. This will give the much-needed impetus to the health insurance products, experts believe. And more and more people will be encouraged to opt for health insurance, and also be pushed to lead a healthy lifestyle.