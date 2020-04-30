Don't chase higher yields, avoid risk and stick to safer categories

Declining interest rates have got Helen Anthony, 76, a Patna-based retired school teacher, worried. “I have been rolling over my bank fixed deposits (FDs) at lower interest rates for some time now. If this trend continues, I do worry about the impact it will have on my lifestyle,” she says.

Interest rates are declining, not just in India but globally, as central banks try to support faltering eco­nomies. Bank FD rates have come down. Interest on the one-year State Bank of India (SBI) FD has fallen from 7.15 per cent in Sept­ember 2016 to 5.70 per cent now (6.20 per ...