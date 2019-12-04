Enter mid-caps segment with a longer-term horizon, invest through MF route

The Nifty50 index has moved up 11.71 per cent over the past three months. Even the mid-cap and the small-cap index have shown signs of revival. The Nifty Midcap 100 index is up 11.37 per cent and the Nifty Small cap 100 is up 7.89 per cent over this period.

Investors are wondering if this is a good time to enter these stocks. Valuation gap has narrowed: Mid- and small-cap indices were more expensive than the large-cap index in December 2017. But owing to two years of correction, the mid- and small-cap indices today trade at a discount to the large-cap index now (see table). Valuations ...