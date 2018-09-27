Financial planning: Use gold and your FD savings to fund marriage

Varun Shah, 28, from Gujarat works as a senior design engineer in Truchip Solutions, a Noida-based IT company. Buying a car and marriage are his near-term goals. Buying a house and overseas travel are some of his other medium-term goals. At present, Shah has very low equity exposure.

His other financial weakness is that he solely depends on his employer’s health insurance and has also ignored life and disability insurance. On the positive side, he has been maintaining a contingency fund and does not have any liability. His parents are also not dependent on him. Shah ...