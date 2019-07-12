Financial strategies for freelancers to deal with irregular income flows

Thirty-five-year-old Priyanka Sarkar, a Delhi-based publishing consultant who edits and commissions books, is a seasoned professional with eleven-and-a-half years of work experience. Last year, she decided to strike out on her own because she wanted to try out new things. "In a job, you tend to do the same work over and over again," she says.

The freedom to decide which projects she wants to work on has, however, come with a few challenges. Her average monthly income has plummeted to half of what she earned as a full-time worker. Both the workflow and income tend to be erratic. ...