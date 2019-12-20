Fix the holes in your investments and insurance plans ahead of the new year

With the year drawing to a close, your thoughts may have turned to taking a holiday and visiting a new destination. Or you may want to just curl up in a blanket and laze around by a bonfire.

While you do deserve some rest after toiling for the entire year, one essential task you must not overlook is to check your financial portfolio and ensure it is in good shape. Rebalance portfolio: Investors who have a structured investment portfolio would be adhering to a certain asset allocation that corresponds to their risk profile. They would have an allocation to equities, fixed-income, gold, ...