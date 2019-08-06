Fixed deposits promise steady returns for two-three year investment horizon

These are depressing times for retail investors. With both stock market indices and interest rates going down sharply in the past one month, investors would be starved for choices to deploy fresh money. The BSE Sensex has fallen 7.3 per cent since the Union Budget (July 5).

The country’s biggest bank, State Bank of India, cut fixed deposit (FD) interest rates by 5-75 basis points across tenors recently. The outlook for both, at least in the short term, does not look too bright. With the government pushing for more cuts, there is likelihood that interest rates will head south. ...