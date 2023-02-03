For insurance cover against cancer, maintain high sum for hospitalisation

According to a registry published by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), there were 14.6 lakh new cases in the country in 2022. India is estimated to have 2-2.5 million patients. A publication called Medscape.com has projected that there will be 1.2 million deaths per year on account of by 2035. This February 4, which is World Cancer Day, let us examine how people go about insuring themselves against this dreaded disease.