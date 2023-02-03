For insurance cover against cancer, maintain high sum for hospitalisation

According to a registry published by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), there were 14.6 lakh new cancer cases in the country in 2022. India is estimated to have 2-2.5 million cancer patients. A publication called Medscape.com has projected that there will be 1.2 million deaths per year on account of cancer by 2035. This February 4, which is World Cancer Day, let us examine how people go about insuring themselves against this dreaded disease.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 20:13 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU