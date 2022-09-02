Games beyond cricket: How to plan and build a career in rising sports

When javelinist won a gold medal at the Olympic games, many Indians acknowledged a sport that hardly earned headlines in the country. India’s performance at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games shows the country is looking beyond cricket and developing infrastructure for other sports. It is ripe for young people to consider sport as a career.



Parents introduce their young children to sports at private institutes or coaching classes at school. A student is expected to clear zonal round in school, then state (three rounds) followed by the national level and then aspire for international competitions.



“When I started playing cricket at the age of 10, I knew exactly what my career graph would be--there is an Under 14, an Under 16, and Under 19 and then university and eventually one would go for Ranji trophy. IPL [Indian Premier League] was not there at that time,” said Tenzing Niyogi, chief executive officer of Ultimate Kho league.



Training to be a champ



Government-aided institutes offer training for table tennis, lawn tennis, football, basketball, volleyball and . Many schools offer sports training and specialised coaching for an extra fee. The monthly fee at government-aided institutes and schools can range from Rs 1,100 to Rs 3,000 per month.



There are private academies devoted to a particular sport, often set up by famous Indian athletes. The Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad trained P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, and Kidambi Srikanth. The Chetan Anand Academy in Hyderabad and Prakash Padukone Academy in Mumbai and Bengaluru are other famous training centres. For para athletes, badminton coach Gaurav Khanna recently set up an academy in Lucknow. (For monthly fees, please see price chart at end of story)





