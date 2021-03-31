Covid impact: Govt extends deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linkage till June 30

The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar by three months till June 30.

The income department said it has received representations from taxpayers that the last date for intimating the Aadhaar number may further be extended in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the taxpayers, the Central Government has issued notification today extending the last date for the intimation of Aadhaar number and linking thereof with PAN to 30th June, 2021, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

If PAN and Aadhaar are not linked, then the TDS rate on taxable payout will be 20 per cent as per Section 206 of the Income Act 1961.

PAN if not linked with Aadhaar shall remain inoperative. Inoperative Pan means TDS will be deducted at higher rates, ITR cannot be filed and a penalty of Rs 10,000 may be imposed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)