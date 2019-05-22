Health cover to premium issues: Expert answers to your insurance queries

I’m a 32-year-old expectant mother. My employer offers a health insurance cover of Rs 25,000. Should I go for a new policy or explore riders with the existing insurer? Based on current medical costs, your existing health insurance cover is inadequate.

You should immediately buy a basic insurance cover of at least Rs 5 lakh. It will provide for hospitalisation-related expenses that you could incur in the future. It will also cover you when you change employers and don’t have a cover in the transition period. Besides, you may look at riders like hospital cash benefit or ...