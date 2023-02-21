JUST IN
Higher pension from EPS will come at a cost: Should you opt for it?
High-frequency traders must be highly cost-conscious while choosing brokers
In season of pollution, here is what your air purifier needs to do
World Thrift Day 2022: 5 simple ways you can adopt to become a better saver
Strong rebound in BFSI funds makes a good case for taking an exposure
BS Number Wise: Old scheme puts burden of employee pension on the states
EPFO moving towards automation; set to rationalise workforce for efficiency
EPFO sees over 1 million new subscribers for fourth straight month
Games beyond cricket: How to plan and build a career in rising sports
You are here: Home » PF Â» News Â» Others
Explainer: New EPS rules and why higher pension will come at a cost
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Higher pension from EPS will come at a cost: Should you opt for it?

Be prepared for claw back from EPF to EPS if you go for joint option scheme

Topics
Employee Provident Fund | Pensions | EPFO

Sanjay Kumar Singh & Bindisha Sarang 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

After the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO’s) recent circular, you may have received an email from your company’s Human Resource Department (HRD) enquiring if you wish to be part of the Joint Option Scheme. Assess the pros and cons carefully before making a decision.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Employee Provident Fund

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 20:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.