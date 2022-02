Home insurance policy: Buyers, now get ready for structural audit

The recent news of a portion of the sixth floor collapsing all the way to the first floor at Chintels Paradiso society in Gurugram's Sector 109 has left both existing homeowners and prospective buyers alarmed. However, there are a few steps you can take to ameliorate this risk.

Go for a structural audit Before buying, get the structural strength of the building tested if you have any doubts. Today there are home inspection companies that do a thorough check of the flat for all kinds of defects. “We check for defects in doors, windows, electricals, plumbing, walls, ...