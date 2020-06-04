Homebuyers enjoy clear-cut financial gain with deferred payment plans

Several real estate developers across the country — Godrej, Oberoi, Suntek, Runwal, and many more — are currently offering deferred payment plans. Here, the buyer pays 5-30 per cent of the property cost at the time of purchase and the balance at possession.

Some deferred payment plans also involve payments at various stages of construction. They could come in various permutations—20:60:20, 30:50:20, etc. These schemes are different from the subvention schemes banned by the National Housing Bank, where the buyer took a home loan and paid the builder the entire cost ...