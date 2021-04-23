How to neutralise the impact of rupee weakening against the dollar

If you have a foreign currency-denominated goal, then the recent decline of the rupee against the dollar would have left you worried. The bigger reason for worry, however, is the long-term tendency of the rupee to depreciate against the dollar.

On average, over the past 10 financial years, the rupee has depreciated at a compounded annual rate of 4.7 per cent against the dollar (between FY 11 and FY 21; the rate is 2.4 per cent over the past 20 financial years). Clearly, every investor who expects to have a foreign currency denominated goal needs to build a portfolio that has a built-in ...