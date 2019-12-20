'I am fit and fine' attitude may prove costly; buy health insurance early

Youngsters who have graduated recently from college and begun working often ignore buying a health insurance policy. The attitude often is: “I am fit and fine. Why do I need health insurance?” Experts, however, say that the purchase of health cover should be the first step in a person’s financial planning.

Many such youngsters tend to have an education or a car loan. It then becomes all the more important why one should buy health cover so that an illness or an accident does not dent their finances drastically. A 25-year-old should ideally purchase health cover for at ...