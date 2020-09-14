If your multi-cap fund becomes much riskier after new Sebi rules, exit it

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) September 11 circular asking multi-cap funds to have a minimum allocation of 25 per cent each to large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks will change the risk and return profile of these funds significantly.

Through a subsequent circular, Sebi has said that fund houses may comply either by switching their unitholders to another category, merging their multi-cap fund with a category such as large-cap, or converting their multi-cap scheme into another, such as large- and mid-cap. For the present, wait for your fund house to decide ...