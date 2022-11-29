JUST IN
Lump sum MF investments plunge in October as investors take SIP route
Silver has got its lustre back but beware the volatility, say experts
Your tax-saving investments must match your financial planning targets
Selecting a target maturity fund based on your horizon and risk appetite
Easy rider: The biking gear you need for safety and comfort on the road
Older house can offer price and location advantage, say experts
About Rs 400 cr tax deposited by filing 500,000 updated ITRs so far
Tax collections to cross budget estimates in current fiscal, says govt
Port and combine your base health policy with a top-up to prune cost
Companies mostly beat large banks on FD returns, face competition from SFBs
You are here: Home » PF Â» News
Lump sum MF investments plunge in October as investors take SIP route
Business Standard

Inheritance rights of adopted children vary on the basis of religion

Hindu and Christian personal law treat adopted child on a par with natural-born ones

Topics
Financial assets | property | Wealth Management

Bindisha Sarang  |  Mumbai 

Gavel, order, judiciary, courts, laws
Under Hindu law, an adopted son or daughter is treated exactly the same as a natural-born child

The High Court of Karnataka has ruled that adopted children have the same rights as biological children and can’t be discriminated against when they apply for their deceased parent’s job on compassionate grounds. The court, in the case of Girish, s/o Vinayan K Muttatti Vs State of Karnataka & others, said that the state government must give a compassionate appointment to the adopted son.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Financial assets

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 18:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU