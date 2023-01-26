JUST IN
Indian insurers may have to tackle pricey reinsurance amidst global crises
Insurance sector needs Rs 50,000 cr capital each year to double penetration
Budget 2023 wish list: Insurers seek hike in tax deduction limit
Don't let bank compel you to buy insurance policy with home loan
Buy more insurance cover if your liabilities have increased in the year
Port and combine your base health policy with a top-up to prune cost
Travel safe: Why buying insurance for your international vacation matters
How diabetes-specific insurance plans offer coverage and benefits
General Insurance company ICICI Lombard launches new range of products
Belt-tightening measures key to surviving pink slip, say experts
You are here: Home » PF Â» News Â» Insurance
High-frequency traders must be highly cost-conscious while choosing brokers
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian insurers may have to tackle pricey reinsurance amidst global crises

Impact of global hardening of rates on India difficult to predict, say analysts

Topics
insurance plans | GLOBAL | general insurers

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

Insurance, digital, health cover
The key factors behind rates hardening in the retro market include heightened catastrophe losses and high inflation

The Indian insurance market in April is likely to feel the heat of higher reinsurance rates that have shot up globally due to adverse weather events, the war in Ukraine and macroeconomic shocks, said experts tracking the trend.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on insurance plans

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 19:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.