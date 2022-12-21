JUST IN
Business Standard

Investors must maintain a 10-15% allocation to gold in 2023, say analysts

But it will lose sheen if the world economy achieves a soft landing

Topics
Gold and silver | Precious metals | Personal Finance

Karthik Jerome 

Source: Pexels
Gold has also beaten most debt mutual fund categories whose returns are less than 5 per cent YTD

With a year-to-date (YTD) return of 11.4 per cent, gold has outperformed the Sensex (up 4.8 per cent). It has also beaten most debt mutual fund categories whose returns are less than 5 per cent YTD. Its performance in 2023 will depend on how the inflation versus growth dynamic pans out globally.

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 20:02 IST

