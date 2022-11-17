Investors should select passive fund having low tracking error: Experts

With Indian investors warming up toward passive investing, fund houses have been launching (ETFs) and index funds at a rapid pace. The (AUM) of index funds stood at Rs 112,603.2 crore on October 31, 2022, up 200 per cent year-on-year (YoY). ETFs’ (excluding gold) AUM stood at Rs 482,654.6 crore, up 30.3 per cent YoY, according to the (Amfi) data.